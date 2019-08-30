Recovery Art Show at Post Pilgrim Gallery this Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stories of addiction and hope will be on full display this Friday night at the 7th Annual Tallgrass Recovery Art Show. 30 artists are contributing 35 pieces to the show this year.

Gabby Pike is a Sioux Falls photographer. This photograph is her first ever entry in the Recovery Art Show.

“Symbolizes the jumping off place, I guess, of where you get so far down a road that you need to make a decision on whether you want to change your life or you’re just going to continue on to the end that way,” Pike said.

Pike moved to Philadelphia when she was 14 and says she quickly found herself struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“I either wanted to die or I wanted things to get better and I chose to try and make things better,” Pike said.

She’s one of many artists sharing her story Friday night at the show.

Organizer Joan Zephier says she keeps putting the event together because it gets people talking and provides hope.

“An impactful, powerful idea of what we’re all about. This show is all about stamping down the stigma of addiction. Telling people that we do recover,” Zephier said.

New this year, the Recovery Art Show will be here at the Post Pilgrim Gallery. Doors open at 5 and there will also be “live” music next door at the White Wall Sessions studio.

Post Pilgrim owner and artist Jennifer White will also be on hand as will some of her paintings.

“She readily agreed. So we’re very grateful for the opportunity to be down here and for people to have an opportunity to look at this gallery. I mean look at this place,” Zephier said.

A great space to create new conversations with others about an important topic.

“No matter how hopeless you feel or how you feel like it’s completely impossible to turn your life around, there is hope and it can get better and there are ways to be happy in sobriety and find things you love and to do them,” Pike said.

The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show is this Friday. It’s free and open to the public. The Post Pilgrim Gallery is located in the lower level of the Last Stop CD Shop on E 10th St.