SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’d like to see someone lift about 800-pounds, the USA Powerlifting South Dakota State Championships are Saturday in Sioux Falls.

70 athletes, young and old, will be tossing around iron at the South Dakota Powerlifting Championships.

“We’re going to see a 10-year-old probably deadlifting 200 and we’ll also see a 19-year-old squatting over 800, a former world team member Diann Nelson probably benching in the 150 range,” State Meet Director Jona Leo said.

“You don’t see a lot of people my age lifting anymore,” 66-year-old Powerlifter Diann Nelson said.

66-year-old Diann Nelson started lifting 40 years ago and quickly found a liking for the bench press.

“Once you start it you can’t quit. You just want to keep going, you know,” Nelson said.

After dealing with injuries for six years, Nelson returned to competition last year and broke the American record for her age group at 48 kilos.

“It’s a special event to watch it happen because that person is in the record books at that point,” Leo said.

Nelson already owns one American record. She’ll attempt to shatter a second on Saturday in the 52-kilogram weight class.

“Right now the American record is 89-pounds, so I’m going to open up at 137-pounds which would be an American record right there because I’m going to break it by quite a bit and then depending how that lift goes will determine how much I go up for the second and the third lifts,” Nelson said.

A record requires a special setting like a state meet.

“We have to have three national referees in those seats in order for it to be an American record, so it’s more of a stringent judging process,” Leo said.

And Nelson hopes to put on a show for as long as possible.

“People like me, we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be in it, you know. Depends what the body says, when the body says no, you’re done,” Nelson said.

The state championships will feature bench press, squat, and deadlift. Lifting begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux Falls Arena.