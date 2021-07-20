Recording device found in pool restroom: ‘It was put there for a reason’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a potentially illegal discovery in a pool bathroom.

The manager of the Dell Rapids swimming pool found a cell phone that was recording in the family restroom this Saturday.

A captain with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a boy who worked for the pool placed the cell phone in the bathroom.

He’s no longer employed by the city.

The restroom where the phone was found is typically used by staff, but it is also accessible to the public.

Dell Rapids resident Kelly Hight heads to the local swimming pool just about every day.

She found out about the cell phone discovery during this morning’s law enforcement briefing.

“Was I a little shocked? Yes. Okay, I was really shocked,” Dell Rapids resident Kelly Hight said.

“It wasn’t on a counter or anything like that. It was an area where it was put there for a reason,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Josh Phillips said.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriffs’ Office says the phone had been recording for roughly an hour on Saturday, and about an hour on a date prior.

“Through our forensic examination of the cell phone we’re conducting right now we’ll be able to determine what other date that had occurred,” Phillps said.

Hight isn’t concerned about her privacy or her grandson’s, but she hopes the staff members are okay.

“We need to pray for all of our staff as well as the individual and their family. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since I’ve heard about it,” Hight said.

Hight also says she’s thankful for the pool staff.

The Dell Rapids City Administrator told me over the phone the pool was closed on Sunday.