SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– If you live here in Sioux Falls, you might have noticed the Martin Luther King Jr. statue standing tall in Van Epps Park. The sculptor Porter Williams has dedicated decades of his life to advocating through his art.

“So what I tried to do is record Black history,” said Porter Williams, sculptor.

81-year-old Porter Williams has spent the last few decades creating sculptures of Black historical figures. Many of his pieces can be seen throughout the African American History Museum he founded at the Washington Pavilion. His pieces are also displayed across the state.

But his most known sculpture is of Martin Luther King Jr. He created the statue to remember MLK’s visit to Sioux Falls in 1961.

“Martin Luther King… he did a lot to make it possible for immediate growth like this,” Williams said.

Langston Newton with the SF NAACP says they plan to recognize MLK’s visit during their first MLK celebration tomorrow.

“Dr. King was here in South Dakota walking the same streets that we walk. And he had an ability to perceive the same things that we get to see every single day. The fact that we have a statue that commemorates that, is, it’s a big deal,” said Langston Newton, president of the Sioux Falls branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP will be hosting their MLK day event virtually starting at 8:30-am

The statue was unveiled four years ago, but MLK has been a role model for Williams for much longer. He grew up in South Dakota during the early 60’s and experienced many injustices himself.

“There’s no way they could do a demonstration of any kind, you know, not even going down holding the sign or something. Because of the fear,” Williams said.

Which is why Williams’ sculptures are more than pieces of art, it’s his way to advocate.

“It reminds us just how much work has been done in order to push forward equality injustice. But it’s also a great reminder that the work is not finished yet,” Langston said.

Williams hopes to see the Martin Luther King, Jr. national memorial for his next birthday.