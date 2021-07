MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Warm weekends are drawing people pent-up during the pandemic out to explore nature, but before you embark on that backpacking or hiking trip, you may want to check out these must-haves when it comes to preparedness.

Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue (MibSAR) is a civilian, all-volunteer special operations group (LRSOG) that works on unsolved long-term missing person cases and cold-case murder investigations that other work on has been suspended by the agency of jurisdiction. President of MibSAR, Michael Neiger, has multiple certifications from the National Association for Search and Rescue including SAR Tech I and Crew Leader certifications.