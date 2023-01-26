SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center had a record-setting year for revenue and attendees in 2022.

The PREMIER Center generated around $16 million worth of total revenue for 2022. That’s a new record from $14 million set in 2019.

“When we started getting events where we’re selling 9,000-10,000 tickets, and we’re doing large food and beverage numbers, those move the needle quite a bit,” Mike Krewson, general manager said.

Some of the biggest events last year were concerts like Eric Church, Snoop Dogg and The Backstreet Boys. Sporting events like Summit League games also drew large crowds.

“This is a very strong country market, as we all know, and we continue to kind of follow that trend this year,” Krewson said.

Over 630,000 people attended concerts and sporting events last year and they are hoping this year to surpass that number.

Cathy Tiede has attended the Summit League the past several years and says this year will be no different.

“We are Jackrabbit fans and we’ve been going to the Summit League tournament for several years now. So we enjoy going to the games,” Tiede said.

Tiede says she has her eye on a few of the concerts as well.

“I’d love to see Brooks & Dunn but I’m not sure if it’ll work. But we’d like to get tickets for that eventually,” Tiede said.

“These events and these facilities are for the community and we’re glad that we can go ahead and have them in the community come out and enjoy the space,” Krewson said.

For a full 2023 line-up of events and concerts, you can find a link to that here.