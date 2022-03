LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — A new bowfishing record has been set in South Dakota.

Game, Fish & Parks posted this picture of the record-setting Chinook salmon to its Facebook page.

The agency says Kyle Manning, of Pierre, harvested the fish from Lake Oahe. It weighed in at just over 17 pounds, and was measured at 36 inches long and more the 21 inches around.