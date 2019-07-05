Record rainfall in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The widespread rain in KELOLAND this morning is nothing new this year.

Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at some of the records for the first half of the year. Heavy rain this morning gave some areas a quick hit of an inch or more in a short amount of time.

It’s something that seems to be the norm this year. As clouds remained thick today in KELOLAND, temperatures remained cooler.

The rain from the morning also played a role in keeping our temperatures slight cooler than the past several days. Speaking of rain, it’s been a wet six months for the records books.

Dating back to the beginning of the year, we have several cities that are in their top five for wettest January through June. They include Worthington and Brookings at their second wettest, Sioux Falls and Yankton at their third wettest, and Marshall at its fifth wettest January through June.

While there is still a chance for rain this weekend and into next week, it shouldn’t be as active as what it has been this week.