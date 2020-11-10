Record high for building permits in Rapid City during the month of October

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis in some parts of the country, Rapid City is setting records for building permit activity.

Back in October of 2007, Rapid City issued $27,000,000 worth of permits. This year the city crushed that record. It handed out nearly $43,000,000 in permits last month.

“Earlier in the year we really didn’t know what to anticipate but we were pleased when COVID hit that we saw a lot of do-it-yourself projects that morphed into a lot of roofing projects because of the weather this summer and we’ve just seen continuous activity,” Shoemaker said.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Manager for the City of Rapid City, says the benefits go beyond the builders.

“Behind those projects are electricians, welders, painters, construction workers, so it’s great for our economy,” Shoemaker said.

Kyle Treloar is the Vice President of Dream Design International, which is running several building projects in town right now. He says more people are moving to town, so there’s a need for more apartments and housing.

“One of the things that we like to do is focus on smart growth, where and what is really needed for the community and then focus on providing that so that we can really meet the demands that we see in the market and then we can supply that,” Treloar said.

The city also issued 687 residential roofing permits in October that were worth about $7,000,000.

For the year, the City has issued almost 5,000 building permits worth $241 million.