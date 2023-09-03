HURON, S.D (KELO) The record-setting heat did not stop thousands of from people attending the State Fair in Huron. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz takes us there to show us how people were staying cool and having fun.

The State Fair brings thousands of attendees from across South Dakota and beyond and provides many different activities for attendees.

Like carnival rides, rodeo and livestock events, and lots of food and business vendors. Organizers say they expect close to 200 thousand people to attend.

“The State Fair is all about showcasing South Dakotan’s talents. So we have several buildings that have exhibits in them. So when you package all of that together as one when you come to the state fair, you get a signature South Dakota State Fair experience,” said Candi Briley, South Dakota State Fair assistant manager.

And with the record-setting heat, there are many ways to cool off.

“We’re constantly urging our fairgoers to stay hydrated, find some shade, catch a building that has some air conditioning in,” Briley said.

“I’m wondering if it will keep people away just with how hot it will be. But I think that it’ll be fine. We’ll work through it,” said Brooklyn Knutson, co-owner Bebe and Lou.

Brooklyn Knutson has been to the Fair many times, but never as a vendor. She says it’s been a great experience so far.

“Just getting to meet all the new people and seeing where people are from and different reasons everyone’s at the fair, whether it’s rodeo showing livestock just here to shop or look around. It’s just fun meeting new people,” said Knutson.

Briley has been a part of the Fair for the last 18 years. She says every year brings new experiences for fairgoers.