SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in South Dakota using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Missouri River

– Record set by Velma Weverstad in 1969

Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons

Bigmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 51 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Mitchell Lake

– Record set by Reg Young in 1993

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Black Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Lake Poinsett

– Record set by Adam Arendsee in 2009

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz

– Location: SDSU pond

– Record set by Benjamin Wight in 2004

M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 99 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Big Sioux River

– Record set by Steve Lemmon in 2012

USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Spencer Neuharth / USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

Blue Sucker

– Weight: 12 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Ft. Randall Tailrace

– Record set by Larry Peters in 1988

dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Stock Dam

– Record set by Scott Sanner in 1980

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Deerfield Lake

– Record set by Ryan Rempfer in 2007

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brown Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Big Stone Lake

– Record set by Mike Piechowski in 1993

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 24 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Canyon Lake

– Record set by Wilfred H. Huether in 1990

Neon_TI // Shutterstock

Burbot

– Weight: 12 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe

– Record set by Norman Sheldon in 1974

Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 55 lbs 0 oz

– Location: James River

– Record set by Roy Groves in 1949

Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 23 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Lake Oahe

– Record set by Keith West in 2003

Michaela Holubova // Shutterstock

Cisco

– Weight: 4 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Oahe

– Record set by Lee Delo in 1999

Troutnut // Shutterstock

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 3 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Barbara Poaches in 1974

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Common Carp

– Weight: 37 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Waubay Lake

– Record set by Stephen Wood in 2012

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Cutthroat Trout

– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Rapid Creek

– Record set by Dick Rossum in 1989

M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 60 lbs 8 oz

– Location: James River

– Record set by Roger Adam in 2004

Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Missouri River

– Record set by Alvin D. Williams in 1971

mujijoa79 // Shutterstock

Gizzard Shad

– Weight: 4 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe

– Record set by Slim Rutschke in 1992

Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock

Golden Shiner

– Weight: 0 lbs 4 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Vicki Raths in 1985

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons

Goldeye

– Weight: 3 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Lake Oahe Tailrace

– Record set by Gary Heuer in 1987

M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Minnehaha Co. Stock Pond

– Record set by Alex Meland in 2005

Ryan Cuddy // Shutterstock

Kokanee Salmon

– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Pactola Reservoir

– Record set by Russ Backus in 1974

James.Pintar // Shutterstock

Lake Sturgeon

– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Missouri River

– Record set by Daniel Bouza in 1990

Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 28 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Pactola Reservoir

– Record set by Steve Matheny in 2009

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 3 oz

– Location: gravel pit

– Record set by Richard Viereck in 1999

Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 16 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Missouri River

– Record set by Curt Larseon in 1996

NOAA // Wikimedia Commons

Mooneye

– Weight: 1 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Lake Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Roe Gifford in 1967

M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Amsden Dam

– Record set by Daniel B. Krueger in 1991

FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 36 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Oahe

– Record set by Jeff Case in 1993

Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock

Paddlefish

– Weight: 120 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Ft. Randall Dam Tailwaters

– Record set by Don Gregg in 1979

Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lake Carthage

– Record set by Pat McCart in 1970

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 19 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Rom Moore in 1980

Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons

River Carpsucker

– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe

– Record set by Paulette H. Gun in 1999

Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lewis & Clark Lake

– Record set by Joe A. Kippes in 1990

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Harvey Holzworth in 1960

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center // Wikimedia Commons

Shorthead Redhorse

– Weight: 3 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Phil Laumeyer in 1997

GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock

Shortnose Gar

– Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Ft. Randall Tailrace

– Record set by Leo Hopkins Jr. in 1998

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

Shovelnose Sturgeon

– Weight: 6 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe

– Record set by Don McMullen in 1987

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Lake Poinsett

– Record set by Darin Laue in 2008

Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 30 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Missouri River

– Record set by Bill Lynch in 1986

Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock

Splake

– Weight: 10 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Deerfield Lake

– Record set by Dennis Larive in 2005

Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 37 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe-Stilling Basin

– Record set by Jason Besmer in 2003

Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock

Tiger Trout

– Weight: 1 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Center Lake

– Record set by Tom Reeve in 2012

wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 15 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Sharpe

– Record set by George Heyde in 1979

Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz

– Location: North Rush Lake

– Record set by Steve Kennedy in 2011

Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 9 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Gary Ernst in 1974

RLS Photo // Shutterstock

White Sucker

– Weight: 9 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Rush Lake

– Record set by Domanic Heim in 2012

Canva

Whitefish

– Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters

– Record set by Clinton Woody in 1988

jpreat // Shutterstock

Yellow Bullhead

– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Big Stone Lake

– Record set by Robert Adams in 1980

John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Bitter Lake

– Record set by Dave Engels in 2004