SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in South Dakota using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Canva
American Eel
– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Velma Weverstad in 1969
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 51 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Mitchell Lake
– Record set by Reg Young in 1993
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Lake Poinsett
– Record set by Adam Arendsee in 2009
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz
– Location: SDSU pond
– Record set by Benjamin Wight in 2004
M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 99 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Big Sioux River
– Record set by Steve Lemmon in 2012
USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Spencer Neuharth / USFWS // Wikimedia Commons
Blue Sucker
– Weight: 12 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Ft. Randall Tailrace
– Record set by Larry Peters in 1988
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Stock Dam
– Record set by Scott Sanner in 1980
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
– Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Deerfield Lake
– Record set by Ryan Rempfer in 2007
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Big Stone Lake
– Record set by Mike Piechowski in 1993
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
– Weight: 24 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Canyon Lake
– Record set by Wilfred H. Huether in 1990
Neon_TI // Shutterstock
Burbot
– Weight: 12 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe
– Record set by Norman Sheldon in 1974
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 55 lbs 0 oz
– Location: James River
– Record set by Roy Groves in 1949
Kevin Cass // Shutterstock
Chinook (King) Salmon
– Weight: 23 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Lake Oahe
– Record set by Keith West in 2003
Michaela Holubova // Shutterstock
Cisco
– Weight: 4 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Lake Oahe
– Record set by Lee Delo in 1999
Troutnut // Shutterstock
Coho Salmon
– Weight: 3 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Barbara Poaches in 1974
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Common Carp
– Weight: 37 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Waubay Lake
– Record set by Stephen Wood in 2012
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Cutthroat Trout
– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Rapid Creek
– Record set by Dick Rossum in 1989
M Huston // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 60 lbs 8 oz
– Location: James River
– Record set by Roger Adam in 2004
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Alvin D. Williams in 1971
mujijoa79 // Shutterstock
Gizzard Shad
– Weight: 4 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe
– Record set by Slim Rutschke in 1992
Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock
Golden Shiner
– Weight: 0 lbs 4 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Vicki Raths in 1985
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Goldeye
– Weight: 3 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Lake Oahe Tailrace
– Record set by Gary Heuer in 1987
M Huston // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Minnehaha Co. Stock Pond
– Record set by Alex Meland in 2005
Ryan Cuddy // Shutterstock
Kokanee Salmon
– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Pactola Reservoir
– Record set by Russ Backus in 1974
James.Pintar // Shutterstock
Lake Sturgeon
– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Daniel Bouza in 1990
Pi-Lens // Shutterstock
Lake Trout
– Weight: 28 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Pactola Reservoir
– Record set by Steve Matheny in 2009
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 9 lbs 3 oz
– Location: gravel pit
– Record set by Richard Viereck in 1999
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 16 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Curt Larseon in 1996
NOAA // Wikimedia Commons
Mooneye
– Weight: 1 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Lake Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Roe Gifford in 1967
M Huston // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Amsden Dam
– Record set by Daniel B. Krueger in 1991
FedBul // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
– Weight: 36 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Lake Oahe
– Record set by Jeff Case in 1993
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
– Weight: 120 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Ft. Randall Dam Tailwaters
– Record set by Don Gregg in 1979
Glass and Nature // Shutterstock
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Lake Carthage
– Record set by Pat McCart in 1970
Canva
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 19 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Rom Moore in 1980
Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons
River Carpsucker
– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe
– Record set by Paulette H. Gun in 1999
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock
Rock Bass
– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lewis & Clark Lake
– Record set by Joe A. Kippes in 1990
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Sauger
– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Harvey Holzworth in 1960
Smithsonian Environmental Research Center // Wikimedia Commons
Shorthead Redhorse
– Weight: 3 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Phil Laumeyer in 1997
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
– Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Ft. Randall Tailrace
– Record set by Leo Hopkins Jr. in 1998
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
Shovelnose Sturgeon
– Weight: 6 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe
– Record set by Don McMullen in 1987
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Lake Poinsett
– Record set by Darin Laue in 2008
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 30 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Bill Lynch in 1986
Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock
Splake
– Weight: 10 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Deerfield Lake
– Record set by Dennis Larive in 2005
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 37 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe-Stilling Basin
– Record set by Jason Besmer in 2003
Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock
Tiger Trout
– Weight: 1 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Center Lake
– Record set by Tom Reeve in 2012
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
Walleye
– Weight: 15 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Lake Sharpe
– Record set by George Heyde in 1979
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Bass
– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz
– Location: North Rush Lake
– Record set by Steve Kennedy in 2011
Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock
White Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 9 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Gary Ernst in 1974
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
White Sucker
– Weight: 9 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Rush Lake
– Record set by Domanic Heim in 2012
Canva
Whitefish
– Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Missouri River – Oahe Tailwaters
– Record set by Clinton Woody in 1988
jpreat // Shutterstock
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Big Stone Lake
– Record set by Robert Adams in 1980
John Piekos // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Bitter Lake
– Record set by Dave Engels in 2004