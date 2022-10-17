Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have struggled to get much above the 40s in many East River locations. A few locations even struggled to get out of the 30s!

A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east through Monday evening. Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation will enhance fire weather concerns and allow any spark to ignite and spread quickly. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

We’ll get ready for a very cold night East River, with several locations expected to challenge record overnight low temperatures. For a few examples, the record to beat in Sioux Falls is 15 and 12 in Aberdeen.

West River lows won’t fall as far, but it’ll still be chilly with temperatures in the 20s.

More sunshine is on the way on Tuesday, but that won’t help what we see on the thermometer to the east. Out west, we may be able to get into the 50s and low 60s. Their East River counterparts may peak in the low/mid 40s.

The rebound truly begins on Wednesday, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s…the latter being more likely west of the James River. We’ll have a healthy mix of sun and clouds through the day as dry weather holds steady.

In fact, the rest of the work and school week will remain dry and pretty quiet. All the while, temperatures continue to slowly climb back into the 60s through Friday.

The weekend outlook is a mild one, with 70s possible on Saturday. That sticks around on Sunday further east, with more seasonably weather beginning to make its move to the west on Sunday into Monday.

We have just one chance for rain over the next seven days, with showers possible on Sunday. Otherwise, moisture is going to be rather tough to come by until the middle of next week.