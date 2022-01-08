Record breaking year for Heroes Behind the Badge fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 26th annual Heroes Behind the Badges event finished on Friday with a record amount of donations.

The Sioux Falls Police Department finished with 637 donation votes and the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue with 635 donation votes.

This year was a record-breaking year for donations with a grand total of 1,272.

“You all have provided such hope to our community and patients during what has been the most difficult time to get blood,” the Community Blood Bank of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa said regarding the event in a Facebook post.

