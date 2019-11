PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington Sheriff’s Department says they’ve made a record amount of felony drug arrests this year.

In a tweet, they say that methamphetamine is to blame for much of the violence in the county.

Call to report suspected drug activity. Turn to the Care Campus for treatment options. pic.twitter.com/961lI9RR02 — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Showing the number of arrests they’ve made this year compared to 2018. They’ve arrested a over 1,300 felony drug arrests this year.