SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Senior citizens are a common target for scammers. With the increase in cases, South Dakota’s Attorney General Office is recognizing today as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The term elder abuse covers a wide range of crimes.

“Elder abuse, I believe, is more common than we think it is. There’s physical, emotional, financial, and verbal,” Vice President for South Dakota Region of the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt said.

After receiving 892 elder abuse referrals in 2022, South Dakota’s Attorney General’s Office saw a glaring need to spread awareness of this heinous crime.

“Elder Abuse Day really gives us the opportunity to focus on protecting our elders, and it presents the Attorney General’s Office the opportunity to talk to South Dakota about the resources that are available to them at their Attorney General’s Office in the Elder Abuse Unit, the Medicaid Fraud Unit, and the Consumer Unit,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said.

“Seniors are a great target because as we age, our mental acuity ages as well,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says elders are highly susceptible to scammers.

“They have more assets than young people do, so if a scammer is savvy, and has gone from scamming 18 to 35-year-olds, and they’ve perfected their game, they’re going to go for the big fish.” Schmidt said.

If you sense that a loved one is a victim of elder abuse, it’s important to act right away.

“Don’t stand by. Intervene, do what they can to stop the abuse that might be happening, and if they need further help, call their attorney general’s office. We’ve got the units in place to provide the additional resources and services to help somebody that is trying to protect their loved ones,” Jackley said.

To prevent elder financial scams, monitor your loved one’s finances. Some common scammer tactics to watch out for include creating a sense of urgency. They might claim that a grandchild needs a medical procedure or is incarcerated and needs money right away.