BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A month of snowfall in the Black Hills is helping ease fire danger levels.

Snowstorm after snowstorm, South Dakota has seen a lot of moisture over the last month.

“The amount of snow that we get in the winter can definitely impact our fire season in the summer. So generally, when we get a lot of snow, it delays the fire season longer. So instead of being the end of June, maybe it’s the end of July when fire season picks up,” Darren Clabo, State Fire Meteorologist, said.

While the recent snow has helped keep fire danger levels lower, we know that temperatures can change quickly in South Dakota. That’s why local fire departments are urging everyone to still be fire cautious.

“Fire is always possible here. Unless we have a foot of snow on the ground, fire is always possible in the Black Hills,” Gail Schmidt, Rockerville VFD Chief, said.

By being aware of your surroundings, keeping a close eye on your slash piles, and being mindful of the weather, you can avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Now that we’ve lost our snow cover and there are warmer temperatures, we ask people to be vigilant and check their piles, we are seeing some escapes. Just make sure they are raked in and that there is no possibility for that fire to escape,” Michael Reed, Wildland Fire District Manager, said.

Fire season is year-round in the Black Hills, so it’s important to always be prepared.

South Dakota State Wildland Fire says when there is snow on the ground, slash piles will be burning. Local fire departments have been receiving many calls about burning piles.