SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set up in an Empire Mall parking lot in Sioux Falls.

The clinic will be set up outside of the JC Penney entrance on Friday and Saturday, August 21.

Organizers say you do not need an ID, appointment or insurance.

Each vaccinated person will receive $15 after getting the shots.