SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The storms hitting KELOLAND on Monday came in waves.

Viewers sent in photos of the damage and our digital crews were out and about surveying the aftermath of the storms.

This is 26th and Bahnson where downed tree branches littered the area, this house was damaged when the power line coming into the house was dislodged.

This is damage from central Sioux Falls where decades-old trees could not stand up to the winds.

Several were blocking the street.

Near Doon, Iowa falling trees damaged cars and buildings.

The high winds also ripped shingles off roofs.

Near Howard, this old farm building stood for decades. But it was no match for this storm.

High winds damaged Husets Speedway in Brandon. The scoring tower and top floor of the suites were ripped apart. Doug Johnson, Huset’s General Manager tells us the damage is extensive.

The roof on the top floor of the suites came off and the debris damaged a fence near the track. Johnson says they are going to try and move forward because they’ve got a busy schedule coming up in the next 30 days.









Also in the Brandon, an addition to the Beaver Valley Lutheran Church lost part of its roof. The roof of the fellowship hall collapsed.

A classroom on the second floor is now open to daylight as the wind peeled back part of the room and the rest of it collapsed. Parishioners gathered to look at the damage and offer help.









They can’t begin to clean up until insurance adjusters can assess the damage. The original church, built with brick was not damaged.