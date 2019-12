SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tickets for the Reba McEntire concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls go on-sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

You can buy tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.

The queen of country music announced Sioux Falls as a tour stop in November.

