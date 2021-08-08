Reasons for riding and the trip out to Sturgis

MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – People from all over go to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year.

Bikers on their way to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally like riding their motorcycles for a variety of reasons, even if they’re traveling hundreds, if not thousands, of miles.

“Just the free speed, you know, it’s just, you have all control, you know,” Jesse Swinson, a biker traveling from Minnesota said. “It’s just an adrenaline rush, I suppose.”

“It frees your soul,” Terri Chastain, a biker from South Carolina said.

“On my bike is when I’m the happiest,” Philip Burden, a biker from Kentucky said. “This is really my happy place, on my bike, out in the wind. And, to me, it don’t matter what you ride, because, to me, all riders are the same. We’re after the same thing, peace and tranquility. I mean, being out on the bike and in the wind is where I want to be.”

And they have advice for anyone else out on the road headed to Sturgis.

“Always wear your helmet, it will safe your life,” Chastain said.

“Good instincts,” Matthew Carlacci, a biker from New York said. “Head on a swivel.”

“Pay attention,” Burden said. “And make sure motorists and other bikers see you. If you got headlights, or whatever, make yourself as noticeable as possible.”

They’re looking forward to different elements of the trip.

“Hopefully I can make it to the Buffalo Chip to see Black Cherry tonight and then next Friday, Shinedown,” Swinson said. “If I can last the whole week.”

“I want to go to Mount Rushmore, I want to go to Devil’s Tower, I want to go out in the Badlands,” Burden said. “Sturgis, it’s not just Sturgis. It’s everything out there I’ve never seen so I want to go see it.”

“Just making memories, with our friends and just getting together with everybody and the rest of our biker family that we don’t know that we’re going to meet,” Chastain said.

