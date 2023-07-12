PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — As you know, KELOLAND Media Group is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting this year.

A Parker, South Dakota woman is observing our anniversary in a special way, because she too, has reason to celebrate.

We get all kinds of deliveries to our station every day, big boxes, small ones, et cetera, but this delivery takes the cake … or should we say pie?

Emily and her husband, Murray delivered pies and ice cream to our station today to help us celebrate 70 years.

“You’re going to have to do some serious editing,” Murray said.

Murray is a little camera-shy. Emily is not.

“August 24th Whoooo!! I love birthdays,” Emily said.

Like KELOLAND TV, Emily turns 70 years old this year.

“I kept seeing your specials all about the last 70 years and I thought that’s a big thing and the first tv station in South Dakota,” Emily said.

She wanted to do something special for us.

So Emily started baking pies last night and finished up this morning.

“That’s how I celebrate is making pies and I never sell them I just make them,” Emily said.

They just so happened to make the pie delivery during one of our monthly staff meetings. Our General Manager Mari Ossenfort welcomed them into the station with open arms and introduced them to our entire staff.

“It is just a testament how people invite us into their homes every night,” Ossenfort said.

Emily says she and her husband Murray are loyal KELOLAND viewers. They like our news coverage and weather, and they like our people.

“I ran into Bridget shortly after I got here in Costco and I thought, ‘oh I know you!’ and we visited as walked out. You guys, you’re just, you’re just nice,” Emily said.

Hearing that from a loyal viewer who turns 70 next month is praise worth celebrating… no matter how you slice it.

In case you’re wondering Emily baked cherry, apple, berry, peach and chocolate peanut butter pies.