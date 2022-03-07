SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of a Sioux Falls church are figuring out what’s next after a fire broke out at their place of worship.

St. Michael’s Ethiopian Orthodox Church is special to Lemma Symegn and his fellow members.

“Our kids, you know, they love this place. They come and worship with us,” Church member Lemma Symegn said.

But this Sunday brought something unexpected.

Church members say the congregation was in the basement for fellowship after service when a noise caught their attention.

“We heard a sound like boom,” Church vice chairman Rodas Giragn said.

The vice chairman says they moved outdoors for safety and saw fire.

First responders were called to the church around 12:30 Sunday and found smoke and flames coming out of the front door and windows.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says no one was hurt, but there’s a lot of damage.

The main floor suffered the brunt of the devastation, but firefighters say there’s moderate smoke damage in the basement.

“It’s really unthinkable, you know, to see something like this happen to this place. Unthinkable,” Symegn said.

As members decide how to move forward with bringing the church back, they’re hoping to have the community’s help along the way.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We’re told a GoFundMe is being set up for the church.

We’ll include that in this story when it becomes available.