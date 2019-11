SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — Starting next October, you’ll need a ‘real ID’ compliant driver’s license to board any domestic flight.

According to Governor Kristi Noem, South Dakota is already more than 99-percent compliant with the new federal requirements.

To know if you have one, just look for the gold star or star within a circle in the upper right hand corner of your driver’s license. For more information, visit the TSA website.