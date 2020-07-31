Ready To Learn spells out use of buildings by outside groups, visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While school is in session during the 2020-2021 some outsiders and organization will still be able to use the building while others won’t, according to the Sioux Falls School District’s Ready To Learn plan.

The senior walking program at Morningside from 8 to 10 a.m. will continue as well as the twice a week 10 a.m. to Noon toddler playtime.

Users must follow the floor plan for entering and leaving. Regular cleaning will be done in those areas. The RTL said there was little or no contact with students and staff in these activities.

Oct. 28 is key date in terms of other use of school buildings.

Use by Lutheran Social Services Mentor Program, the YMCA, Boy and Girl Scouts and similar organizations is suspended until Oct. 28.

Potential and existing users will need to submit a COVID-19 prevention plan for prior use after Oct. 28. The plan covers how many users will be in the area, how equipment will be used and other topics related to use and COVID-19.

KidsInc will continue to operate in buildings as daycare for essential services. Community center with limited capacity will operate on school days from 3 to 6 p.m. Waivers will be needed for child participation.

The YMCA after school program will operate in middle schools as teen supervision essential need.

Outdoor activities at Howard Wood Field are suspended and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The city of Sioux Falls will determine capacity levels for gym space use.

Programs that provide counseling and related support to individual students and groups will continue inside school buildings when the school year opens and students are inside. Those programs include those provided by Avera Behavioral Health, Lutheran Social Services PATH Program, Southeastern Behavioral Health, Children’s Connection and TRIO.

The plan is a draft and can be revised before final approval by the school board.