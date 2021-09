SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was an extra special day for one congregation in Sioux Falls.

The Wonders Evangelistic Ministries International opened its doors Sunday, two years after breaking ground on a new building.

The group has been worshipping in Sioux Falls for seven years out of various locations, but now they have their very own church on West 57th street. Wonders Evangelistic is the city’s first Liberian church.