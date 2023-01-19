SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a fresh coating of snow in south central and southeastern KELOLAND.

The snowblowers were buzzing and the shovels were busy once Thursday as people cleaned up from the latest snowfall.

Kevin and Marlyce Kelly tackled the job as a team.

“It goes twice as fast if you do it together,” Sioux Falls resident Marlyce Kelly said.

Many other Sioux Falls residents were out in their neighborhoods Thursday morning getting the job done.

“Because I want to get it over with so I can do better things the rest of the day,” Sioux Falls resident Marsha Johnson said.

The winter workout can be a refreshing job.

“I enjoy doing a little bit of exercise. I’m almost 80 years old, so yeah it’s fun,” Sioux Falls resident Chuck Delvecchio said.

“It’s not so cold like it was before Christmas when we had to do it, so it’s kind of nice just to be out and get the fresh air,” Johnson said.

The winter season is far from over in KELOLAND, but people are already looking forward to warmer months.

“I’m ready for spring though. I’m ready to see the dirt, the grass, what’s left of it,” Delvecchio said.

“I have to be honest about that. The warmer months will be enjoyable,” Kevin Kelly said.

But for now, Mother Nature has other plans.

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert.

