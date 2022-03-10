SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A reading initiative started at the beginning of the month is not only getting students to pick up a book, but also those in the community.

This isn’t your typical tree.

Look closely and you’ll see each leaf has either a name or the title of a book on it.

“The ‘Everybody Reads’ initiative is a project that we have implemented between the public library system and then our school district, and we are looking to reach readers from the age of birth through over 100,” John Harris Elementary librarian, Stephanie Hage said.

You’ll find trees, like this one, in schools across the district as well as the Siouxland libraries.

Every time a book is finished, a new leaf is added.

“It’s pretty fun to see the leaves getting added on so when people come in and they finished a book, we just ask they write the title of the book or their name and we will throw it up there,” Siouxland Libraries Downtown librarian, Lucy Steiger said.

These John Harris Elementary students are taking the challenge seriously.

“I think I’ve put three or maybe four and if everybody does that in school it’s going to fill up the entire hallway,” 5th grade, Jake Van Rooyen said.

Bella Jensen likes to read historical fiction. She’s read about three books since starting the reading initiative and is in the process of finishing one right now.

“I think that it gives people a chance to finish books and encourage people to finish books, and gives them a chance to read,” 5th grade, Bella Jensen said.

A way to get everyone excited about reading, and maybe even trying something new.

“It’s gotten me encouraged more to read books and read different genres, I’m reading more fiction and mystery,” Van Rooyen said.

The reading initiative lasts until the end of the month.