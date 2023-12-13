SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Theater performers bring stories to life at the Washington Pavilion… but the interest from the community continues well beyond the stage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Typically when the Pavilion brings a show that is based on a book to Sioux Falls the library sees an increase in the number of people who are checking out that book. Both before the show to see the book brought to life and after as the show has left them wanting more,” said Jodi Fick, Director of Siouxland Libraries.

That has sparked a new partnership between the Pavilion and Siouxland Libraries called “Read the book, see the show.”

Starting on Monday, library cardholders can receive $20 off tickets for the January 14th evening performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The Pavilion and Siouxland Libraries are working on other ways to collaborate for future shows.