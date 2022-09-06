SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Luke Schauer, a former officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department has signed an agreement stating he’ll plead guilty to the allegation that he tried to entice a minor over the internet.

Schauer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet in exchange for dropping two other charges: attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors.

The factual basis document signed this month by Schauer states that an undercover employee with the FBI posed in chat groups in January as a 12-year-old girl. Schauer, under the screen name 900 JL John, sent a message to this person referred to as an OCE, or online covert employee, in the document. The OCE claimed to be a 12-year-old girl in the Philadelphia area. A chat between this person and Schauer included comments from Schauer quote “of sexual contact he would like to have with the minor female.”

According to the court document, Schauer made the suggestion in early February that he could meet with the girl for sexual activity when a dance competition brought her to Sioux City.

“And whether you’re from one department or another, it’s still, you’re still all part of the same main goal, and that’s to serve and protect the public,” Schauer said in 2016.

“Upon learning of these allegations, he didn’t work another shift for our agency,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said in February. “We want to stress that.”

Thum spoke on February 10 about charges levied against Schauer, who had been arrested two days prior.

“But it should not be lost that some of the most unsettled by these allegations are the officers that work within this building,” Thum said. “We understand that trust is earned and not given. And we will continue to do the great work that we do every day to continue to earn your trust.”

This charge to which Schauer plans to plead guilty carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.