READ: Department of Corrections COVID-19 information for inmates’ families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, hundreds of South Dakota inmates have active cases at the State Penitentiary and Mike Durfee State Prison.

The Department of Corrections is working on steps to make sure inmates’ families know what’s happening behind bars.

From the steps that are taken when someone tests positive to the programs that are currently on hold.  You can read the full update below.

Page 1 of DOC COVID-19 Information October 2020

