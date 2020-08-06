READ: CDC releases report on Smithfield Foods coronavirus outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report Thursday on the response to the Smithfield Foods coronavirus outbreak in Sioux Falls from March to April. 

The 5-page report “highlights the potential for rapid transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in these types of facilities” in reference to facilities operating like a meat processing plant. The CDC report states factors of “high employee density in work and common areas, prolonged close contact between employees over the course of a shift, and substantial SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the surrounding community.”

In the span of five weeks, one positive COVID-19 case turned into more than 900, as shown in a CDC graph. In April, Smithfield Foods became the No. 1 coronavirus hot spot in the United States of America.  

There were 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 39 employees and nine close contacts. Two employees died, no close contacts died.

The report also highlighted the importance of “implementing a robust mitigation program, including engineering and administrative controls, consistent with published guidelines.”

Page 1 of CDC Smithfield ReportPage 1 of CDC Smithfield Report Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TVView document or read text

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests