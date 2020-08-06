READ: CDC releases report on Smithfield Foods coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report Thursday on the response to the Smithfield Foods coronavirus outbreak in Sioux Falls from March to April.

The 5-page report “highlights the potential for rapid transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in these types of facilities” in reference to facilities operating like a meat processing plant. The CDC report states factors of “high employee density in work and common areas, prolonged close contact between employees over the course of a shift, and substantial SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the surrounding community.”

In the span of five weeks, one positive COVID-19 case turned into more than 900, as shown in a CDC graph. In April, Smithfield Foods became the No. 1 coronavirus hot spot in the United States of America.

There were 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 39 employees and nine close contacts. Two employees died, no close contacts died.

The report also highlighted the importance of “implementing a robust mitigation program, including engineering and administrative controls, consistent with published guidelines.”

