SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably heard of books being ‘challenged’ or ‘banned,’ but do you know why that is? A monthly event aims to help you understand that.

Step inside Reach Literacy and you’ll find thousands of books – even some that are banned.

“Sometimes people hear ‘banned book’ and say ‘I can still get that book,’ that doesn’t mean that it’s permanently banned, that just means that other places have tried to ban it or has been banned at one time or maybe challenged,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

For the last couple of months, the organization has been hosting a monthly event called ‘Banned Books and Brews,’ where you can learn about why a certain book is considered ‘challenged’ or ‘banned.’

They talk about the history of the book and have a guest speaker who knows more about the topic.

“Any time you can have a conversation that brings up feelings that make you feel uncomfortable or challenge your beliefs, it’s a perfect time to be able to do it in a way that feels safe for people and where you can get your opinion out and listen to somebody else’s opinion, I think it’s critical,” Carda said.

Tuesday’s event will be at Remedy Brewing Company from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and they will be discussing the book Maus.

“It’s an interesting book because it’s really a story of a father who interviewed his father, talking about his time being in the Holocaust and being interned in a prison camp,” Carda said. “The reason it’s been challenged is because it’s a graphic novel and the depiction of the character.”

Opening up a book to have an important conversation.

Reach Literacy hosts the event with OLLI. Tuesday’s event will be the last of the banned book series at Remedy.