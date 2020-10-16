READ: 16 mayors call for action to slow the spread of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixteen mayors of South Dakota’s largest cities sent a letter calling for the public’s action to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the South Dakota Municipal League sent a letter asking people to wear masks when physical distancing can’t be maintained, keep social interactions to small groups, wash hands and stay home when sick.

The letter, signed by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken as well as Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, asks people to take the virus serious and to “do your part.”

You can read the full letter below.

As of Thursday, South Dakota had more than 7,000 active cases of COVID-19, more than 300 hospitalizations and more than 300 deaths from the virus.

