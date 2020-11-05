Reactions to a potential Sioux Falls mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Tuesday, a proposal for a city-wide mask mandate for Sioux Falls passed a first reading. City Councilors voted 7 to 1 in favor of the proposal. That means it will move on to a second reading next week. I went around town to get the public’s thoughts if the mandate were to go into effect.

There were thousands of people who lined up to vote in the Presidential Election on Tuesday.

“We have a church right next to where we live, and there were cars backed up all the way because it’s a polling station. It was kind of ridiculous,” Jacob Ritter said.

Resident of Sioux Falls Jacob Ritter says he also saw a significant amount of people wearing masks.

“I would definitely say that most of them were. I definitely saw a lot of people that weren’t until they were getting into the poll stations because it’s required there,” Ritter said.

The presidential election wasn’t the only thing getting votes on Tuesday. At the same time, the Sioux Falls City Council was discussing a potential mask mandate for the city. It was recently voted to see a second reading. Ritter says if it were to pass that he’s in full support.

“If we can stop the spread – at least a little bit, just by wearing masks. I absolutely think that should be a thing,” Ritter said.

“I do think most people are responsible on their own account. I would definitely be in support of a mask mandate,” Paul said.

Resident Jeffery Paul says that he’s only seen the number of people wearing masks grow since the city’s seen record cases in October.

“Yeah, I think people are starting to figure it out. We’ve got science that mask slow, if not stop, the spread of COVID-19,” Paul said.

I did run into a couple people on the street who opposed the idea of a mandate, but they refused to comment.

“People thinking that it’s a violation of their rights when, really, if you care about your neighbors or family, you would definitely want to,” Ritter said.

Ritter goes on to say that even if the mandate doesn’t go through, that it won’t stop others from being encouraged to wear them.

“We still have tons of businesses that require them regardless. So, at least that’s a thing. Over all I do think a city-wide mandate would be helpful overall,” Ritter said.

The mandate will have some exceptions for kids younger than five, people eating or drinking while sitting down in public and for people with medical conditions, mental health conditions and disabilities. The second reading of the mandate is scheduled for next Tuesday.