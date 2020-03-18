Reactions from kids and parents on free lunches from SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week, the Sioux Falls School District has been providing free lunches to families at six of their schools. The lunches are available for students ranging from ages 1 to 18. Staff says they’re not only meant to provide a good meal, but provide a little face to face interaction.

Mother Becky Przybilla is taking her son Milo and nephew Armanie to school, but it’s not for class.

“I’m just trying to get lunch,” Armanie said.

But they’re only a fraction of what’s at home.

“So we have five kids at home, so that’s a lot,” Przybilla said.

Since Monday, the Sioux Falls School District has had six locations for families to pick up lunch. Spring break was supposed to start this Thursday, but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s pretty rough. We’ve had some time outside though so that’s been nice, but…. it’s hard to be inside all day, and I know he misses school a lot,” Przybilla said.

But this mid-day meal is helping make life a little easier for them and other families that stop in.

“It’s a good idea, you know, people should use it, take advantage of it because it’s getting bad out there. When you have kids at home, it’s harder when you don’t have a job,” Mother Heidi Lowe said.

Each sack lunch contains the proper meal pattern requirements.

“They have, like, a meat sandwich, apple, carrots and milk and a cookie,” Daughter Aiyanna Lowe said.

They also receive a breakfast kit so they have something for the following morning.

“For breakfast, we have cereal, a cracker, apple sauce and one hundred percent juice,” Children Nutrition Supervisor Joni Davis said.

Kids also get to pick out a free book. On Monday, the district gave out lunch to over 650 kids. It’s a quick stop and go system that gets families in and out fast.

“This helps a lot,” Przybilla said.

Max Hofer: Are you really hungry?

Armanie: Yeah.

Max Hofer: Am I holding you up from eating?

Armanie: Yeah.

“It feels that we can provide some assurance as well as let them know that hey we’ve got a terrific meal that they can take with them and enjoy,” Davis said.

A helpful handout that’s truly in the bag.

You can see a list of all school pick up zones at the Sioux Falls School District website.