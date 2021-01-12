Reaction to Governor Noem’s State of State address

Today marks the start of the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session. Governor Kristi Noem addressed lawmakers this afternoon, delivering her State of the State address.

Topics ranged from abortion, history education, telehealth and broadband internet.

State House monitory leader Jamie Smith says he was pleased to hear Noem also highlight needs-based scholarships but says her address was missing one topic.

"What do we do with the people, the folks that got sick or have gotten sick and those that are going to be struggling to pay their medical bills. Things like that, that's something that's on our radar,"