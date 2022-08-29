SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools.



Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.



“Friday morning around 7:20 we had a guy acting suspiciously around a school,” Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.



A staff member at Laura B Anderson Elementary told police the man walked around the building and eventually approached one of the students outside.



“The staff were really alert and saw that this was unusual behavior,” Clemens said. “They put themselves in between him and this child and then called police.”



Then Friday afternoon another report came in at St. Mary Elementary School.



“Turns out this same guy had walked up to some kids outside and then a different staff member confronted him and the guy left,” Clemens said.



After looking at surveillance video, police realized it was the same man and eventually identified him as 54-year-old Anthony Vincent Lewis of Springfield, South Dakota.

“We really don’t know why he was doing this or what his intent was, but obviously it was alarming and the staff did a fantastic job of being aware of their surroundings and then confronting him and calling police to report it,” Clemens said.



“Thank God for them and everything that they do,” Sioux Falls parent Jill Dunn said.



Parents in the Sioux Falls School District were notified Monday afternoon about a man trying to talk to students on school property; emails and text messages that put parents like Dunn on high alert.



“It is very scary, you just don’t know what’s going on, you don’t know what school and your kids can’t have their phones so you can’t contact them,” Dunn said.



“You hear something like this and immediately have the worst thoughts come to mind,” Clemens said. “But the children are safe, the staff did a fantastic job…the main message is really to just be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something.”

Police say it’s also a good opportunity for parents to talk to their kids about what to do if they’re approached by a stranger and to talk about the importance of always reporting it to a trusted adult and police right away.