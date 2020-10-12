Reaction from 26th Street businesses as large construction project moves forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are traveling 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue, you could expect some delays.

Crews will be setting the beams for the north portion of the bridge over the Big Sioux River. While progress continues on the construction project, businesses along the route have been impacted. At Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, one of the managers says now that the project continues to move along, access to their business is better than when the project first started.

“We had construction cars and big cranes and tractors and everything sitting in the driveway, people just didn’t know where to go to and now that’s pretty much on the other side now and we are wide open,” Heath Zeigler, manager of thee Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, said.

He says business is steady. Coming up Monday on KELOLAND News, we will hear from another business in the area and how the project has impacted them.