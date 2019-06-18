REACH program’s next steps after Monday’s big donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to you, we were able to donate more than 37,000 books to REACH Literacy as part of our Founder’s Day of Caring. Now staff and volunteers are sorting through each and every donation to get them ready for the bookstore.

Books are everywhere at REACH Literacy. Volunteers who heard about Monday’s big donation, including Lysa Thompson, came running to help.

“I got here a little bit before 9 o’clock. We’re sorting books, going through so what’s good, what we start to sell in the store and what we give away, so we’re cooking through them pretty fast,” Thompson said.

REACH executive director Paige Carda will take all the help she can get.

“We probably have 30 to 45 volunteers generally that are pretty consistent helpers but we had people that reached out and saw that thing on KELO yesterday about the book drive and they were like, ‘Hey, can I come in and help?’ and we said, ‘Yes,'” Carda said.

While it’s a lot of work, all of these donations will help REACH teach even more people to read.

“It’s amazing, I mean people are super generous right. We set a goal of 15,000 kind of as a little bit of a joke hoping that we would probably get like 10,000 and so to get 37,000 that’s a lot of books,” Carda said.

Whether it’s 37,000, 37 or even three books, REACH will take your donations of any number.

“If you’re not going to read it, somebody else is going to read it. I pick up old books every week from everywhere. I give people books to read all the time so it’s nice to see people giving back and then hopefully they come back and find a book that they like,” Thompson said.

And once all of these boxes are empty, and the piles are put away, there will be plenty of selection.