REACH Literacy wants to find film owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early last week, KELOLAND held a book drive for REACH Literacy. While sorting through the books, volunteers with the program found a collection of film rolls. 

REACH Literacy needs your help finding the owner of the film. 

If you made a book donation during the Founder’s Day book drive or at REACH Literacy this week and you’re missing some camera film, there’s a good chance they have them! 

