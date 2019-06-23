REACH Literacy wants to find film owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early last week, KELOLAND held a book drive for REACH Literacy. While sorting through the books, volunteers with the program found a collection of film rolls.

REACH Literacy needs your help finding the owner of the film.

If you made a book donation during the Founder’s Day book drive or at REACH Literacy this week and you’re missing some camera film, there’s a good chance they have them!