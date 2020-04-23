REACH Literacy, Toy Lending Library find a partnership in play during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In times of crisis, it’s always important to lend a hand. Luckily, for one nonprofit, help isn’t too far out of reach.

The Toy Lending Library is one of the many nonprofits that’s shut their doors due to COVID-19.

“We had to close our office. We don’t have the personnel for the toy cleaning and sanitizing,” Executive Director Anelis Coscioni said.

But Coscioni’s mission hasn’t come to a halt.

“We want to get all the boxes that we have ready, that have already been cleaned, and we want to get them out there in the hands of kids,” Coscioni said.

Luckily help isn’t too far out of reach.

“Toys, play, books all sort of go together,” Executive Director of REACH Literacy Paige Carda said.

Reach Literacy has been a partner with the lending library for a little over a year being a location where families can pick up toy boxes.

“I thought it was a good match for us to continue supporting their program by allowing those books and those toy boxes to be on our website,” Carda said.

Now, when you order you books online from Reach, you’ll be able to select from the library’s collection also. They have 150 totes of toys they’re hoping to get out to kids during the pandemic.

“When kids are doing things with toys and reading, they are learning those literacy skills that are going to help them,” Coscioni said.

Each box contains items ranging from toys, to costumes, to books.

“You have a book that sort of matches the toy and they match those two things up, so it’s a learning experience for the child and the parent when they’re reading that book and it matches up with the toy itself. I think lights go off in kid’s heads and they go, ‘Oh. I get this!” Carda said.

“It’s like a complete experience,” Coscioni said.

Opening the door for learning and play for families.

“I think, to do this, is just a testament to what we’ve always done,” Carda said.

Families can keep the boxes until the library re-opens. You can also return them to REACH Literacy when your done. They only ask for them back inside a clean plastic bag. You can check out their collections at the REACH Literacy website.