REACH Literacy offering ‘Everyday English’ classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reach Literacy is offering classes to help those who want to learn English. Every Tuesday and Thursday night English language learners can hit the books at a local library to help improve their skills.

The Oak View Library has plenty of spaces for people to gain knowledge.

Now it has one for people who want to learn the English language.

“Giving them a space where they can feel safe practicing talking because learning language is making a lot of mistakes,” Program Manager at REACH Literacy Britney Leinen said.

The goal of Reach Literacy’s ‘Everyday English’ classes is to help English language learners get proficient in basic English. Tutors like Shannon Schroeder-Six have been teaching skills for over a year now.

“We’re working on practical skills: filling out a form, letting them understand the parts of a form, being able to read a story, remember things from the story, and all of the people that are in this class are really seeking to improve,” Everyday English Tutor Shannon Schroeder-Six said.

There’s no limit to who can join the class.

“We’ve had people from all different walks of life,” Schroeder-Six said.

“People who speak Spanish, Arabic, Nepali… Hindi, just anything you can think of, they’ve come through our program,” Leinen said.

A learning experience for both sides of the conversation.

“It’s been interesting for me to see what sorts of things we might take for granted in our own language and bridging those gaps and helping them improve in their skills,” Schroeder-Six said.

The tutors also rely on certain forms of technology to help when things get tricky.

“We have access to technology like Google Translate, so if a tutor ever gets stuck, you can just punch in the word you can just hold it up and it’s in whatever language,” Leinen said.

But help can also be found right across the table.

“It requires then that both of those speakers to talk in English with each other and practice more,” Leinen said.

The classes are every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They go until November 7th. If you’re interested in taking or helping tutor the class, you can sign up at REACH Literacy’s website.