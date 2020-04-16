Reach Literacy is providing books and masks to young readers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reach Literacy is used to providing books to people of all ages. Now, the organization is providing masks too.

The bookstore has bundles of books for kids and adults. When you purchase a kids bundle, a Reach Literacy employee will give you a mask for a child between the ages 2-10.

Paige Carda is the Executive Director at Reach Literacy.

She said since the organization’s unable to perform its main focus to help adults learn how to read, its main focus is on the bookstore.

“Our main mission is adult literacy, so we really work with adults and we teach adults how to read. The bookstore is a supplement for that programming. We are really dead in the water right now for tutoring,” Carda said.

Adult tutoring has stopped due to social distancing for COVID-19. Another step the nonprofit has taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting their hours to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They began offering curbside pickup and an online bookstore. Then they began offering masks donated by one of their volunteers.

“She made a ton. She’s normally a knitter/crocheter, and she does all of our sorting. So, she has a lot of nervous energy, so I think this is a great avenue for her,” Carda said.

Reach Literacy is still accepting book donations. Carda said a lot of people are wanting books in seclusion, so Reach Literacy will take all the books they can get.

“It would be great if you are home and you are sorting or furiously cleaning, because you don’t know what else to do, it’s a great time to donate. We are actually low,” Carda said.

To view their book selection, click here.