Reach Literacy in need of children’s books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Throughout the pandemic, you may have found yourself looking for activities to do– one of those may have included reading. At Reach Literacy, they’ve been giving out thousands of books, now they need your help.

You’ll find just about any genre of book you can imagine at Reach Literacy.

But right now, they’re running low on one of the most popular genres.

“Anytime you come into our store you can get five free kids books,” Executive Director Reach Literacy Paige Carda said. “This summer because of all the COVID stuff we’ve really pushed a lot of books out the door. We had a special summer program where we gave out 8,500 books, so we are a little low. But it’s been great, we love all the books you’re donating but we need some more.”

Paige Carda says these bins are usually full.

She says they will accept any books in good, quality condition.

“We take Dolly Parton books, easy readers, baby books, board books, chapter books for kids, all that is really impactful because we have such a huge need, we have people that come in on a regular basis looking for those books particularly,” Carda said.

“You get so many books, maybe there’s some where you didn’t realize you had two copies of that, because that happens all the time, so anything that you would be willing to part with,” book store manager, Mary Kool said.

That’s why with your donations, they will be able to keep making a difference one book at a time.

“Access to books in your home is a paramount reason for being able to learn to read. That’s probably the number one predictor of success is having somebody read to you at home and having books in the home. So if we have that opportunity to be able to give books back to kids, that’s just a huge win for us,” Carda said.

If you are interested in donating books, all you have to do is stop by when they’re open, or you can use their dropbox.