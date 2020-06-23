REACH Literacy hosting Brewhaha fundraiser Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, REACH Literacy hosts their annual Brewhaha. A time for people to gather and raise funds for their adult literacy program. Because of COVID-19, they’ve now taken a digital approach.

While traveling to the country of Jordan, University Professor Naomi Ludeman Smith says that some new challenges opened up.

Photo: Naomi Ludeman Smith

“Those alphabets are not the same as my first language, and, so, I know what it’s like to be in a country where I can’t even read what the word is on a building,” Smith said.

Now, think of someone who’s immigrated to Sioux Falls from a developing country. Recognizing this, she’s helping REACH Literacy open up opportunities for them to learn.

“We feel like for a lot of our learners, maybe they’re here maybe not on their own accord. Maybe they got kicked out of their own country because of strife or war – whatever the case may be,” Executive Director at REACH Literacy Paige Carda said.

One of the nonprofit’s main goals is to teach Adult Literacy. Every year they host their annual Brewhaha fundraiser to benefit this program. Due to COVID-19 it’ll be a virtual event.

“It helps provide materials, curriculum, it helps for tutor training, to be able to provide those services for free,” Carada said.

They’ll have four storytellers – including Ludemen Smith – who will share personal stories online of what home means to them.

“Opportunity is the critical piece that we want to continue to open up, and that’s what reading does,” Smith said.

This week, you’ll have the chance to buy a ticket for the online event. Thursday, you can bid on one of their various silent auction items, or grab a specialty brew from Remedy Brewing Company to show your support. With every donation, you’re opening up someone’s chance for opportunity.

“Pathways for workplace development and having a more meaningful life that, in the end, contributes to the smaller and larger society,” Smith said.

The Brewhaha is Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. You can get tickets for the event by vising REACH Literacy’s website.