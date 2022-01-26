Reach Literacy donated about 18,000 books in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reach Literacy not only sells and provides books to people in Sioux Falls, but it also has a mission to provide literacy programming to kids and adults.

The Reach bookstore is packed with hundreds of books.

Last year people donated more than 130,000 books to the organization.

“Our space is limited, but it’s fantastic, people are super generous, we get all those books in and then we curate those books, we sell, we sell online, and then we donate,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

Thousands of books were then donated back into the community. Carda says that number reached about 18,000 in 2021.

“We do schools, we have a couple of diaper ministries that we provide preschool books for those, anybody that calls and says ‘hey we have an event, would you be willing to donate books for us?’ we gave books out to the Union Gospel Mission, sometimes we have folks from across the state saying they have an event and would we be willing to donate books,” Carda said.

Volunteers play a significant role here at Reach, from helping in the store to tutoring, and more are needed.

“I would say our bookstore is in huge need of volunteers, we have some really amazing people that volunteer for us, but it’s a big process, it’s an operation, inventory, take things home, people that come to do inventory, run the register,” Carda said.

Volunteers are also needed for their ‘Bee a Reader’ program, where volunteers read with second graders at Annie Sullivan Elementary.

“We still have a few spots to fill, so anyone who is looking to make a connection, all those meetings are done over Zoom, from 8:30-9:30, just hang out and make some connections,” program director, Brooke Sieff said.

Making a difference one book at a time.

“Everything that people donate, they should feel good about that, because we are turning those books back around, selling those back to the community, and using that money to provide literacy skills,” Carda said.

If you would like to be a volunteer or participate in Reach’s programs, click here.