ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three individuals face drug and other charges following multiple traffic stops in Roberts County this weekend.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, the first stop occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers stopped a vehicle speeding north of New Effington.

Officials say a search of the vehicle was conducted and the deputy located illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Nicole Renville, who was on probation, faces numerous drug charges.

Later, around 2:49 a.m., a Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal police officer contacted the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle that had been associated with recent suspicious activity.

Authorities say the vehicle was pulled over and both agencies assisted in an investigation. Both the driver, Bryan Dumarce Jr., and passenger, Truck Mesteth, were detained after the Tribal Officer located illegal drugs — methamphetamine, marijuana, and THC wax — inside the vehicle.

Both individuals face multiple drug charges.