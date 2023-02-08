RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show.

Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.

“So this is our 41st year for the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo. As you can see we are going through move-in today. I have approximately 12 what we call bulk vendors which are the vendors that bring in the boats, the RVs, the motorcycles the snowmobiles, ATVs, ‘big boy toys. So that is what is happening today is the beginning of the move in,” Ami Larson, Sports Show Coordinator, said.

Each year, the Sports Show has about 120 vendors that participate.

The event typically brings in around 10,000 people.

“So I guess the draw here in the dead of winter we get people excited about what is to come here in the Black Hills,” Larson said.

So why have these two big events back to back weekends? Monument officials say it’s tradition.

“We are a building that should be full all of the time in a perfect world. But both of these events that we have last week and then coming up into this have been here 40 plus years. So they maybe started out in just two rooms and over the course of time just ballooned. You can just tell something that has established tradition, ‘Hey we need a little more time,'” Priscilla Dominguez, Marketing Dir. at the Monument, said.

However, crews feel confident that they will be prepared at the start of the show come Friday.

Proceeds of the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo go towards local charities, including the South Dakota Youth Adventurers, the Naja Transportation Fund, and the Cosmopolitan Juvenile Diabetes Research and Awareness.