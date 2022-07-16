This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: It was originally reported that Runninghorse was 33. She is actually 32 years old.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for help locating a missing person.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, 32-year-old Agnes Runninghorse was reported missing Friday, but she has not been seen since July 11.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Runninghorse is 5’3″ and 130-140lbs. She has shoulder-length wavy dark brown hair and brown eyes, and according to officials, she has a diminished functional capacity.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.