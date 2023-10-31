RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts.

These are a few surveillance pictures of the man police want to find.

Theft suspect in Rapid City and Box Elder | Courtesy Rapid City Police Rapid City theft suspect | Courtesy Rapid City Police Surveillance of theft suspect | Courtesy Rapid City Police

Investigators believe he has been involved in recent thefts across Rapid City and Box Elder.

If you know where this man is, you’re asked to called Rapid City Police Det. Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.